Ferrysburg couple left asking questions with new ordinance for free vegetable stands on the way

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — Fresh produce is putting a Ferrysburg family in a pickle.

Skip and Nicole Larabel own Beagleman’s Patio, a free vegetable stand they run in front of their home.

The last few months, there’s been a bit of back and forth over whether they could keep operating.

Back in November the city council received two complaints regarding Beagleman’s, citing parking issues and no time regulation.



The decision was tabled and sent over to the area planning commission on Jan. 2.

“The city's position is that it's not permitted to use of the residential zone district,” said City Manager Craig Bessinger. “So by redrafting their ordinance and making a text amendment to the ordinance, it would be allowed with certain conditions.”

The free vegetable stand was first created with a vision in mind that the Larabels have had for years.

“How fantastic would that be in any neighborhood, any community. Mr. So-and-So on this street has cucumbers. And down a couple blocks, Mrs. So-and-So has some tomatoes, you know, and all for free,” said Skip Larabel, a co-owner of Beagleman’s.



The stand helps battle food insecurity in and throughout the neighborhood, something that is near and dear to the Larabels.

“We have people come to our stand that are hungry, and we have people that come to our stand that can’t afford food,” said Nicole Larabel, co-owner of Beagleman’s. “This is something that you can hand somebody with dignity, the food that they need to eat, and they're not ashamed to take it from you.”

Neighbors like Tim Bayes from Spring Lake have had a bite with Beagleman’s multiple times throughout the week, and he sees just how many people are impacted by it.

“I would say, just about every single time there's been at least one or two people that will pull up to the to the produce stand and take advantage of the free produce that's available for them,” Bayes said.

Bayes knows personally just how much help the stand brings for the area.

“There’s plenty of folks out there that rely on free produce. I mean, you go to the grocery store, the cost of anything... it just keeps going up and up,” Bayes said.

Some of the conditions that could be found in the new ordinance range from having two available parking spots to prevent street parking, regulated hours, and potentially a permit, which the Larabels have concerns about.

“You’re discouraging people from setting out their garden leftovers,” Nicole said. “You’re making them get a permit, and you're making it so that they have to comply with this to do something that's very simple.”

The city should have a new ordinance written up soon that will allow Beagleman’s to operate again with a permit.

The Larabels hope it can allow and inspire others to start their own free veggie stands.

