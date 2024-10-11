Barking Up the Wrong Tree? Beagleman's Patio Faces Zoning Controversy

FERRYSBURG, MICH. — The city of Ferrysburg is all about community. Within one of the neighborhoods you will find Beagleman’s patio, a free vegetable stand that is the essence of community.

And once you meet the owners Jason and Nicole Larabel and their Beagle, Wyatt Beagleman, the name makes even more sense.

“He likes spending time outside," Nicole said. "So we like spending time with him outside”

For the past couple of summers the two have grown and given out produce for free, as just another way to give back.

"We started by building our raised beds here in our yard," Nicole said. "We had so much produce that we started giving it away last year. The neighborhood was really, responsive about that, and loved everything about it.”

Things were good this summer and even into the fall, until a complaint was lodged with the city.

“So a resident contacted the city hall with a concern about Beaglemans," Said Craig Vessinger, City Manager. " So we looked into it, and found out that it was in violation of the zoning ordinance.”

The violation that Beagleman's is a simple one according to the city.

“The city's concern is that a roadside stand is not permitted in a low density residential area.” Vessinger said.

The city has left a notice with the owners, to close the stand, for being too close to the roadway, which designates Beagleman's as a roadside stand.



The Larabels say otherwise, telling Fox 17 that there is usually less than three cars that come at a time, and most of their traffic is by foot. The warning given out by the city still has them confused.

“It's all for free, It's not a business," said Nicole. "It shouldn't be considered a home occupation or anything like that. It should just be what it is, a free vegetable cart.”

Even with the warning given out to close, the Larabel’s are willing to accommodate any changes to continue running their stand.

“We're not asking the city for anything or the community for anything," said Jason Larabel, co-owner of Beagleman's Patio. " And certainly, you know, if there's any safety or concern, as far as you know, traffic, we are more than willing to accommodate.”

In the end, the main goal for the Larabels is to continue giving back to the community they love so much. One that has shown they really do depend on what Beagleman's can provide.

"We were thinking we weren't going to be able to put all our tomatoes out, you know, and not be able to have this in the future for people," said Nicole. "And there's been people that have told us that they really need it and need the produce.”

The Larabels will appeal the decision at a November 14th board meeting, until then Beagleman's will continue to operate as is.

