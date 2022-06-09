Family remembers teen killed in Holland shooting

HOLLAND, Mich. — The family of the young man killed last week in Holland talked with FOX 17 Wednesday evening.

19-year-old Torey Burrell’s mom says she feels lost now that her oldest child is gone.

Burrell was shot to death while riding a bike with his friend.

Police say the gunman knew both victims.

Antoinette Burchett says she had never heard of the person who’s accused of killing her son.

She says Torey was quiet and very loyal to his friends.

“I just miss him. You just miss them. I don’t know how we’re going to live,” said Burchett, “He was like always smiling, always laughing. Passionate, he’s very creative, passionate about anything he put his mind to.”

Burchett says Torey was out with his friend on June 1, when they were shot.

Police say the man behind the trigger is 19-year-old Cinecca Madison.

FOX17

Madison faces several charges, including open murder and assault with intent to murder.

READ MORE: 19-year-old charged with open murder in fatal shooting near Hope College

Torey lost his life. His friend is still recovering.

“I would tell him they don’t know, like they don’t understand that death is final. He’s not coming, will never come back,” said Burchett.

The shooting happened at 16th Street and College Avenue, near Hope College.

FOX17

Hope went into a lockdown for several hours that night, with the school issuing alerts for students to lock their doors and turn off lights.

READ MORE: Gunman identified in deadly shooting near Hope College

Holland Police say the shooting was isolated and that the three teens knew each other, but the department has yet to release a possible motive.

“He was just a good kid. I just cannot imagine having to live, like, the rest of my life without one of my kids. A part of me is missing. You will forever be missed,” said Burchett. “It’s just not the same because I’m so used to him being there. Used to when I walk in the house, I call his name and he answers. Now I can’t get that. I keep calling his name by accident. ‘Everybody, Torey, Torey, Torey.’”

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube