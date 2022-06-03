19-year-old charged with open murder in fatal shooting near Hope College

HOLLAND, Mich. — The suspect in a deadly shooting near Hope College earlier this week was arraigned Friday.

The shooting left one man dead and another critically injured Wednesday night near College Avenue and 16th Street.

Nineteen-year-old Cinecca Madison has been charged with one count of open murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, and two counts for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the city of Holland.

Madison was denied bond.

We’re told the Public Defenders Office will represent Madison in court.

