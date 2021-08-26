Watch
Driver in Zeeland Township hit-and-run turns self in

Provided by Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Ottawa County sheriff unit file photo
Posted at 5:52 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 17:52:02-04

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland Township man has turned himself in days after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident earlier this month, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Kentwood resident Valerie Batema.

We’re told the suspected driver is cooperating with authorities and that a report of the incident will be forwarded to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspect’s identity will be withheld at this time, deputies say.

Those with more information are encouraged to get in touch with the sheriff’s office.

