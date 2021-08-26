Driver in Zeeland Township hit-and-run turns self in

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland Township man has turned himself in days after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident earlier this month, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Kentwood resident Valerie Batema.

We’re told the suspected driver is cooperating with authorities and that a report of the incident will be forwarded to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspect’s identity will be withheld at this time, deputies say.

Those with more information are encouraged to get in touch with the sheriff’s office.

