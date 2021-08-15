Woman killed in hit-and-run in Ottawa County

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run in Ottawa County.

Officials say the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-196 Business Loop just east of 84th Avenue in Zeeland Township. The woman was found unresponsive in the roadway, and upon arrival, deputies discovered she'd been struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.

Medical personnel were not able to revive the woman. Detectives have not identified her at this time.

Evidence suggests the suspect was driving a silver vehicle of unknown make and model. Additionally, the vehicle would likely have severe front-end damage and a cracked windshield.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information should call Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-400, or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.