Driver in Robinson Township hit-and-run identified

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday's hit-and-run crash into a home in Georgetown Township.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Oct 05, 2021
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The driver involved in a Robinson Township hit-and-run has been identified, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a white pickup truck hit a pedestrian on Green Street Sunday evening.

Deputies say a tip led them to a Grand Haven residence on Monday where a vehicle matching witnesses’ description was discovered and seized. The suspect was also identified; however, the driver's identity has not been released to the public.

The incident remains under investigation at this time while criminal charges are considered, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office says the victim, described as a 72-year-old man, is still being treated for internal injuries and fractured bones but should recover in time.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call deputies at 1-877-88-SILENT or send a tip to mosotips.com.

