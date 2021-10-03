Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by truck in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A pedestrian was hospitalized after getting hit by a truck in Grand Haven on Sunday evening (Oct. 3).

Around 6 p.m., first responders arrived to Felix's Marina at 14023 Green Street in Robinson Township after reports of a pedestrian being struck.

According to police, a pedestrian, whose identity has not been released at this time, was walking west on Green Street on the shoulder of the road when they were struck by a white pickup truck.

The truck did not stop and continued heading west.

The pedestrian suffered injuries from the incident and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, as the truck in question is described as a 2006-2010 White Ford F150 with a slight lift kit and damage to the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, including the location of the truck, is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

