Driver hospitalized after leaving road, hitting tree in Georgetown Twp.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — First responders removed a driver from his car after they say he left the road and hit a tree.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday on 48th Avenue near Bauer Elementary in Georgetown Township.

Deputies say the 29-year-old driver from Hudsonville was driving north on 48th Avenue when he left the road and hit a tree.

They say the man was pinned in his car.

First responders were able to remove him from the car and take him to the hospital with serious, nonlife-threatening injuries.

48th Avenue was shut down between Bauer Road and Baldwin Street for about an hour as crews investigated and cleared the scene.

