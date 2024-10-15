Deputy hurt after crash with teen driver in Olive Township

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A sheriff’s deputy is hurt after a patrol cruiser crashed with another vehicle in Olive Township Monday night.

The crash happened before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Stanton Street and 112th Avenue, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told a 16-year-old Holland boy drove south in a 2021 Kia when he and the westbound cruiser hit each other at the intersection.

OCSO says the Kia’s driver and passenger were unharmed. The sheriff’s office employee received non-life-threatening injuries.

State troopers are investigating the crash, which is currently under investigation.

