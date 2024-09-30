Watch Now
Deputies believe 2 people found dead in Grand Haven Twp. died of murder-suicide

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies say an older couple found dead in Grand Haven Township over the weekend may have died from murder-suicide.

The man and woman, both 80, were found dead in the 14900 block of 178th Avenue at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the caller reported hearing a possible gunshot. Dispatchers also heard a gunshot in the background of the call. Investigators later found the deceased couple inside the home.

OCSO released an update Monday saying they believe murder-suicide was the cause of their deaths.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with deputies. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988, or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

