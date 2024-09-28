Watch Now
Deputies find 2 people dead in Grand Haven Township residence

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Ottawa County Sheriff 09282024
GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after two people were discovered dead on Saturday.

At 8:58 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a well-being check in the 14900 block of 178th Avenue in Grand Haven Township after a caller made concerning comments and said that a possible gunshot had been heard. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies secured the area and attempted communicating with occupants of the residence without success.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Critical Response Team responded, gained entry and found two people dead inside — a male and a female whose names are not being released.

Deputies said at this time there is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

