Decision falls to voters as Grand Haven City Council unable to appoint member

The card aired during the Grand Haven Council Meeting, dividing and helping viewers keep track of the proceedings says it all: Unfinished Business.

After two 2-2 votes and another motion that went unsupported, The Grand Haven City Council is still dead-locked on vacant seat appointee, leaving the decision up to voters this November.

This, despite lengthy public comment and discussion on filling the vacant seat left when Ryan Cummins became City Manager for the City of Saugatuck.

Council members tried for the last time Wednesday night, discussing names like Mike Dora and Erin Lyon— the two top finalists— and suggestions of Steve Skodack or Ryan Galligan as compromises in order to keep the council from facing potential tied votes.

Each gave their reasoning, holding fast to already stated positions.

The motions to vote in Lyon and Galligan both ended in a tie, while Michael Fritz's motion to reconsider Skodack went un-seconded.

Now the council will have to continue with an empty seat until the general election on November 5.

