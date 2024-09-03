Crashed plane found abandoned in Ottawa County field

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A small plane left abandoned after crashing in a farm field in rural Ottawa County started a hunt for the aircraft's owner.

The plane was discovered Saturday, August 31 in a field near 24th Avenue and 24th Street in Wright Township. The single-engine plane was damaged while crashing into the ground, said Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Captain Jake Sparks.

Other than some crops in the field, nothing else was involved in the crash.

Investigators are not saying who reported the plane, or whether they've made contact with its owner. All aircraft in the U.S. must be registered through the Federal Aviation Administration.

So far no injuries or deaths have been tied to this crash.

The Ottawa County Sheirff's Office and FAA are investigating.

