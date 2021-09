PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash led to a power outage in parts of Ottawa County north of Holland Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a crash was reported at W. Lakewood Boulevard at Division Avenue along the line between Park and Holland townships. Ottawa County Dispatch reported a vehicle hit a pole.

The Consumers Energy power outage map shows more than 430 Consumers customers were without power.

As of 7:30 a.m., the map indicated power should be restored by noon.