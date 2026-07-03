Coopersville motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with large bus

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a crash with a bus Friday morning in rural Ottawa County.

The crash happened around 10:21 a.m. on July 3 at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Roosevelt Street, said the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The bus was headed west on Roosevelt Street and stopped at the two-way stop intersection, witnesses said. When the driver went to cross 8th Avenue, he pulled out in front of the motorcycle headed south. The motorcycle slammed into the side of the bus.

The 22-year-old man from Coopersville on the bike suffered life threatening injuries and was rushed to a Grand Rapids hospital in critical condition, said the sheriff's office.

Deputies closed the intersection to gather evidence for the investigation into the crash.

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