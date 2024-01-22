Watch Now
Coopersville family supporting Detroit Lions with rooftop mural

Coopersville Lions mural.jpg
FOX 17
Coopersville Lions mural.jpg
Posted at 9:16 PM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 21:16:26-05

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Lions fans in West Michigan cheered on their team Sunday afternoon for the playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One family we spoke to has lived in Coopersville for six years, and their support for the Lions has spanned generations.

They told us they often shovel snow off their roof in the wake of major snowstorms. But the Lions’ recent success inspired them to get creative with a Honolulu blue mural.

Coopersville Lions mural 2.jpg

Nolan Golczynski, the artist behind the mural, is thrilled the Lions are finally telling a different narrative.

“In the past year, just, you know, like, ‘Oh, here's the same old Lions.’ So now it's a different story,” says Golczynski. “So we're anxious and excited to watch their games week to week and hopefully they just keep moving on, and hopefully a Super Bowl at the end of it.”

The family says they will keep the mural up so long as the Lions continue winning — unless the snow melts, that is.

