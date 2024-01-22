Coopersville family supporting Detroit Lions with rooftop mural

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Lions fans in West Michigan cheered on their team Sunday afternoon for the playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One family we spoke to has lived in Coopersville for six years, and their support for the Lions has spanned generations.

They told us they often shovel snow off their roof in the wake of major snowstorms. But the Lions’ recent success inspired them to get creative with a Honolulu blue mural.

Nolan Golczynski, the artist behind the mural, is thrilled the Lions are finally telling a different narrative.

“In the past year, just, you know, like, ‘Oh, here's the same old Lions.’ So now it's a different story,” says Golczynski. “So we're anxious and excited to watch their games week to week and hopefully they just keep moving on, and hopefully a Super Bowl at the end of it.”

The family says they will keep the mural up so long as the Lions continue winning — unless the snow melts, that is.

