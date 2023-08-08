Controlled implosion to bring down James DeYoung Power Plant this week

HOLLAND, Mich. — The remains of the James DeYoung Power Plant will be demolished this week.

The Holland Board of Public Works says a controlled implosion will take place Thursday, Aug. 10 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The public is advised of dust that will kick up after the implosion. It should fizzle out within a matter of minutes.

We’re told Pine Avenue will be closed for a half hour near the police department between Douglas Avenue and Seventh Street. Meanwhile, First, Third and Fourth streets will be closed between Pine and River avenues.

No people or drones will be allowed near the demolition site while implosion takes place. The Board says video and photos will be released afterward.

