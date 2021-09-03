Construction excavator removed from Lake Michigan; barge still stuck

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A construction excavator that had been stuck in Lake Michigan in Ottawa County was freed and removed Friday morning.

No leakage was reported from the excavator, according to a news release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The original barge that was grounded is still in Lake Michigan.

Deputies say the owner is cooperating with authorities to have it freed.

More heavy equipment has been brought to the scene just off the beach in the 300 block of N. Lakeshore Drive in Park Township to free the barge.