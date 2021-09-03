Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Construction excavator partially submerged in Lake Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
JOHN L. RUSSELL/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob and Jackie Ryan of Manistee and Grand Rapids, Mich., walk on the North Manistee Lighthouse pier in Manistee, Mich., Thursday, April 27, 2006, watching the sun set over Lake Michigan. Clear evenings are perfect for a walk, according to the couple, who take every opportunity to enjoy the beauty of northern Michigan at their second home. (AP Photo/John L. Russell)
LAKE MICHIGAN SUNSET
Posted at 9:43 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 21:43:56-04

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple agencies responded to reports of a partially submerged excavator in Lake Michigan Wednesday evening, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the excavator was stuck offshore near Lakeshore Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard in Park Township.

The sheriff’s office says the excavator was meant to remove a barge that was grounded near the shore.

An examination showed the excavator was not leaking fluids into Lake Michigan, authorities say.

The excavator is expected to be removed Friday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time