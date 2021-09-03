Construction excavator partially submerged in Lake Michigan

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple agencies responded to reports of a partially submerged excavator in Lake Michigan Wednesday evening, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the excavator was stuck offshore near Lakeshore Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard in Park Township.

The sheriff’s office says the excavator was meant to remove a barge that was grounded near the shore.

An examination showed the excavator was not leaking fluids into Lake Michigan, authorities say.

The excavator is expected to be removed Friday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube