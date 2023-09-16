Coast guard suspends search for missing fisherman from Fruitport Township

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for the missing fisherman from Fruitport Township.

The agency said they searched 6,553 square miles over the span of three days.

61-year-old David Split was reported missing in Lake Michigan near Holland on Tuesday.



Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan was contacted Tuesday, September 12 around 7 p.m. by Muskegon County dispatch reporting the fisherman was overdue from a fishing trip that he had taken that morning.

On Wednesday, September 13, Split's fishing boat was found unoccupied about 32 nautical miles west of Grand Haven. His boat is a 29-foot Blue Sea Sundancer named "A & A".

The Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the missing fisherman to contact their command center at (414) 747-7182.