Coast guard suspends search for missing fisherman from Fruitport Township

U.S. Coast Guard
Posted at 8:31 AM, Sep 16, 2023
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for the missing fisherman from Fruitport Township.

The agency said they searched 6,553 square miles over the span of three days.

61-year-old David Split was reported missing in Lake Michigan near Holland on Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan was contacted Tuesday, September 12 around 7 p.m. by Muskegon County dispatch reporting the fisherman was overdue from a fishing trip that he had taken that morning.

On Wednesday, September 13, Split's fishing boat was found unoccupied about 32 nautical miles west of Grand Haven. His boat is a 29-foot Blue Sea Sundancer named "A & A".

The Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan is asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the missing fisherman to contact their command center at (414) 747-7182.

