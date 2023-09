HOLLAND, Mich. — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing fisherman, reported missing in Lake Michigan near Holland.

61-year-old David Split was reported missing shortly after 8 p.m Tuesday.

Investigators say he was last seen leaving Spring Lake in a 29-foot Blue Sea Sundancer named A & A.

He's known to fish near the mouth of the Grand River and slightly offshore. His last reported location was six miles off Holland.