Coast Guard suspends search for missing angler off Holland shoreline

U.S. Coast Guard
Posted at 7:07 PM, Sep 15, 2023
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The United States Coast Guard suspended its search for a fisherman who went missing off the Holland shoreline.

61-year-old David Split was reported missing in Lake Michigan Tuesday evening when he did not return from a fishing trip he went on that morning.

The Coast Guard says it suspended the search Thursday, pending any further developments.

Rescue crews searched more than 6,500 square miles over the span of three days.

Coast Guardsmen from the following units were involved in the search— Air Stations Traverse City and Elizabeth City, Stations Grand Haven, St. Joseph, Michigan City, Milwaukee and Kenosha.

Additionally, Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the Fruitport Police Department and the Muskegon Police Department helped with search efforts.

If you have any information about where the missing angler could be, call the Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan command center at 414-747-7182.

