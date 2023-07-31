Watch Now
Coast Guard Festival honors USCG with annual Parade of Ships

Posted at 7:33 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 19:33:09-04

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Coast Guard Festival is back in Grand Haven— bringing with it many traditions, including the Parade of Ships.

USCGC Bristol Bay, USCGC Katmai and USCGC Mackinaw were among the vessels participating in Monday’s parade.

Festival goers even got the opportunity to tour the ships after the parade.

This Coast Guard Festival honors Michael J. Smith, a retired commander and former director of the festival.

“The foundation of this festival is honoring the United States Coast Guard,” said Interim Executive Director Sharon Behm. “It’s also a festival, it’s also a party and, quite honestly, the Coast Guard and their families enjoy the party element to it, too, but there are certain events that we did that are strictly pointed to the United States Coast Guard.”

The festival runs through Saturday, August 5. We posted the full schedule of events in the article below.

READ MORE: Your guide to the 2023 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

