Closure of US-31 in Holland begins Monday

Posted at 7:32 AM, Mar 09, 2022
HOLLAND, Mich. — Drivers who use US-31 northbound in Holland will experience déjà vu beginning Monday, March 14.

US-31 northbound will be closed from the I-196 split to Central Avenue during the entire 2022 construction season.

In 2021, US-31 northbound was also closed at I-196 for work that year on I-196 and to make preparations for this year’s project.

Map US31 NB closure 2022.png

The Michigan Department of Transportation has not yet said how southbound US-31 will be affected. The plan for this year calls for both sides of the freeway to be reconstructed between I-196 and Central Avenue.

The season-long detour will require traffic headed for Holland to continue north and east on I-196, exit at M-40, to go north on M-40 Lincoln Road back to US-31.

