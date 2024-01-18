Watch Now
Booking now open for you to experience impactful moments of the Civil Rights era

Dave Martin/AP
FILE - Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., lead a group across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., March 3, 2013. President Joe Biden on Sunday, March 5, 2023, is set to pay tribute to the heroes of “Blood Sunday," joining thousands for the annual commemoration of the seminal moment in the civil rights movement that led to passage of landmark voting rights legislation nearly 60 years ago. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 11:42:18-05

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — You are invited on a once-in-a-lifetime journey of cultural immersion, history, and understanding.

The Momentum Center is now booking for their Civil Rights Road Trip.

April 22-25, you’ll travel from Grand Haven to historic locations in Birmingham, Selma, and Montgomery, AL, and Memphis, TN hearing about impactful events in the Civil Rights era.

"The purpose of this cultural immersion trip is to open our eyes to the truths about racial injustices in America," the center promises. "Along the way, we will see indisputable evidence of horrific hatred and of great courage."

You can register for the trip here. For information on future Civil Rights Road Trips, contact Barbara VanHorssen.

Tickets start at $1100 per person and include transportation via bus, accommodations, entry fees, and most meals.

Registration and full payment are due March 1.

