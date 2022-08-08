Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Body of man pulled from water near Robinson Twp. marina identified

Ottawa County sheriff 11282021
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday's two-vehicle accident in Olive Township.
Ottawa County sheriff 11282021
Posted at 5:11 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 17:11:58-04

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The body of a man who drowned near the Southern Grand Marina in Robinson Township on Saturday has been identified.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Dana Eric Rose from Marne was found dead in the Grand River near the marina late Saturday night.

An autopsy confirmed that Rose’s death was caused by drowning, deputies say.

Authorities don’t suspect foul play in connection to Rose’s death.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies or reach out to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

RELATED: Body found in water at Ottawa County marina

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered