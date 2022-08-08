Body of man pulled from water near Robinson Twp. marina identified

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The body of a man who drowned near the Southern Grand Marina in Robinson Township on Saturday has been identified.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Dana Eric Rose from Marne was found dead in the Grand River near the marina late Saturday night.

An autopsy confirmed that Rose’s death was caused by drowning, deputies say.

Authorities don’t suspect foul play in connection to Rose’s death.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies or reach out to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

