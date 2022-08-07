Body found in water at Ottawa County marina

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man at a Robinson Township marina late Saturday night.

Just before midnight Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a body in the water at the Southern Grand Marina, located at 10367 North Cedar Drive in Robinson Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered a 59-year-old man dead in the water at the marina.

An immediate cause of death was not apparent. The circumstances surrounding the man's death are under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Ottawa County Medical Examiner's Office.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of relatives.

