Black bear found dead along road near Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Michigan Department of Natural Resources are looking into what killed a black bear in Grand Haven Township on May 4, 2021.

A driver reported finding the body of a black bear on the side of Mercury Drive near 144th Avenue around 11:30 p.m. that night.

Deputies investigated the remains, determining the bear suffered a head injury in a likely crash with a car. The Sheriff's Office alerted the DNR about the bear's death.

An uninvolved driver was given a kill tag permit, taking the bear's body.

