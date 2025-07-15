Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Air Quality Advisory Wednesday for parts of West Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued an Air Quality Advisory for secen West Michigan counties for Wednesday.

This includes Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties as ozone levels are forecast to be elevated, in part due to exiting wildfire smoke.

It is recommended that, when possible, you avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially those with respiratory diseases such as asthma.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which can lead to ozone formation. These activities include: refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling; using gasoline powered lawn equipment; using charcoal lighter fluid.

Positive activities include: driving less; telecommuting; walking or bike riding; delaying or combining errands; using water-based paints.

