Affordable and family-friendly: Holland's annual tulip dig happening Saturday

HOLLAND, Mich. — If you're looking for something that's affordable and family-friendly to do this weekend, check out the Tulip Dig in Holland.

The dig is happening on Saturday at 9 a.m. at three different parks. You can participate at Windows on the Waterfront, Centennial Park, or Windmill Island Gardens.

All diggers must pay $10 per five-gallon bucket and will have to provide their own tools but whatever you dig up, you can replant in your own garden.

If you don't think you'll make it out on Saturday, stop by Windmill Island Gardens for a visit. For $10, you can fill a bag and take it home with you.

Happy digging!

