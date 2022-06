GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One of two people injured in an Ottawa County crash over the weekend has died.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the passenger, described as 92-year-old Grand Rapids resident Laurence Fryling, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital Monday.

The crash happened on Jackson Street and Eighth Avenue in Georgetown Township Saturday afternoon, deputies say.

The crash is still being investigated.

