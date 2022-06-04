Sheriff: driver runs stop sign, hospitalizes 2

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says someone ran a stop sign and hit another car, sending two people to the hospital.

Deputies responded to 8th Avenue and Jackson in Georgetown Township just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says a driver from Hudsonville ran through the stop sign on Jackson and hit another car driving on 8th Avenue.

The impact pushed the other car off the road and into a utility pole, which caused it to flip over.

The passenger was pinned in the car until emergency crews got them out.

Both the passenger and the driver, from Grand Rapids, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver who ran the stop sign did not get hurt.

The crash shut down 8th Avenue for awhile Saturday afternoon while the sheriff’s office investigated.

