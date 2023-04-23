5 people hurt in crash near Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people were injured on Sunday when two cars collided at an intersection near Grand Haven.

Around 2:00 on Sunday afternoon, a 70-year-old man from Grand Haven, with a 65-year-old woman in the passenger seat, was driving east on Ferris Street, approaching 152nd Street, and failed to brake at a stop sign, according to Ottawa County deputies.

The car crashed into a vehicle heading south on 152nd Street, which was carrying three people.

Deputies say the 65-year-old passenger was pinned in the car, rescued by Grand Haven Fire and Rescue. She was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Grand Haven driver was also hospitalized following the crash, deputies say.

All three people inside the other vehicle were hurt. However, deputies say no one is believed to have been injured seriously.

Deputies shut down the intersection while the crashed was investigated and cleaned up.

A few weeks ago, the same intersection saw a fatal crash on Easter Sunday, when an 80-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

