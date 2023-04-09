Sunday morning crash & rollover kill Ottawa County driver

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An elderly woman died when her car ran a stop sign, was hit by a pickup truck and rolled over Sunday morning.

At 7:50 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-car crash with injuries at Ferris and 152nd in Grand Haven Township. The investigation revealed that an 80-year-old Grand Haven woman was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt eastbound on Ferris, failed to stop for the stop sign at 152nd and was struck struck by a southbound Ford F150 pickup.

The impact caused the Cobalt to roll over on the shoulder of the roadway.

The woman was the only occupant of the car and died at the scene.

The truck was driven by a 74-year-old Grand Haven man who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection remained closed for some time afterward.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

