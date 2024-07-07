3 captured after Muskegon stolen car is chased through Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Three juveniles were taken into custody after a stolen car was chased through Ottawa County on Sunday morning.

The vehicle was originally reported stolen in Muskegon and was spotted Sunday morning in Holland. The Holland Department of Public Safety attempted to pull it over, the driver fled and officers began a pursuit through Ottawa County.

The car eventually stopped near Ferrysburg and three occupants fled.

All three were juveniles and were eventually located. The driver of the car was turned over to the Muskegon Police Department while the other two were released to their parents.

There were no injuries during the incident.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office told FOX 17 that the three juveniles were believed to be the only people involved with the stolen car and chase.

