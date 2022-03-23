2-year project to rebuild I-196 in Ottawa County begins in mid-April

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The previously announced reconstruction of I-196 between Hudsonville and Zeeland is will take two years to complete, according to the latest word from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

A public meeting will be held to provide answers to any questions about the project:

MDOT Public Meeting

Tuesday, March 29

4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Howard Miller Public Library

14 S. Church St.

Zeeland, MI 49464

MDOT says work begins in mid-April but nothing more specific than that.

This year’s plan is to rebuild the westbound lanes from the ground up, with all traffic using the eastbound side of the highway. The eastbound lanes will be rebuilt in 2023.

The 7-mile project is budgeted at $66 million, funded by the Rebuilding Michigan bond program.

Comments on the project can be uploaded online here .

