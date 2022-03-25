2 teens arrested in Grose Park arson incident

GROSE PARK, Mich. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to an arson incident at an Ottawa County park last year.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says Gross Park’s maintenance building was set on fire and its restrooms were destroyed in September 2021.

OSCO says two juvenile males from Ravenna, both 17, were arrested and arraigned Friday at 58th District Court. One was granted a $75,000 cash/surety bond; the other received a $50,000 cash/surety bond, deputies say. Both teens are still in custody.

We’re told a third person, aged 16 when the alleged crime took place, was referred to juvenile court. The sheriff’s office says he is with his parents.

Those with information in connection to the case are encouraged to reach out to county deputies or Silent Observer.

