Police investigate suspected arson at Ottawa County Parks overnight

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich — Police say a fire that damaged several maintenance vehicles at Ottawa County Parks overnight was likely intentionally set.

It happened around 2:30 a.m.at a maintenance building along 24th Avenue in Chester Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the vehicles were located on the grounds of Grose Park. Fire crews were able to put out the fire, but say the vehicles were heavily damaged.

Authorities say they discovered that light fixtures in a nearby restroom were intentionally damaged as well.

No suspect descriptions were given.

Anyone with information is asked to call l Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer.