2 deputies hurt after erratic driver hits multiple homes in Grand Haven Twp.

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two deputies are hurt after an erratic driver hit multiple homes in Grand Haven Township Wednesday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says deputies initially responded to a hit-and-run at a house near 168th Avenue and Warner Street when they received word more houses were hit nearby.

Fences and mailboxes were also damaged.

We're told the suspect vehicle was found in the 15000 block of Briarwood Street. The driver, a 38-year-old woman from Grand Haven, was arrested.

Deputies tell us two children were in the back seat of the SUV when the incident occurred. The children were unharmed, but two deputies were hurt while they detained the suspect. They are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

