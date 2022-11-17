Watch Now
15-year-old arrested in Holland Twp. altercation that ended with shooting

Posted at 3:30 PM, Nov 17, 2022
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after an altercation ended with a 16-year-old hospitalized with a gunshot wound last week.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened during the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 10.

We’re told a 15-year-old boy from Holland City was arrested Thursday, Nov. 17 and lodged at the Ottawa County Youth Home on armed robbery and felony firearm charges.

More charges are being considered while investigations continue.

The suspect’s name is not being released due to his juvenile status.

The victim is presently in stable condition, the sheriff's office says.

Those with information related to the shooting are encouraged to connect with deputies. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

