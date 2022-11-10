Teen shot, hospitalized after 'altercation' in Ottawa County

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting overnight in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office tells us it started as a meeting between the victim, suspect, and several others at Riley St and Westland Ct.

During the meeting, what police called an 'altercation' started, a firearm was brought out and the 16-year-old was shot in the torso.

Central Dispatch was notified of the shooting around 1 a.m.; callers told them the teen was on the way to the hospital shortly after it happened.

Families of those involved have been contacted and police believe this was an isolated incident.

Deputies are working with the Holland Department of Public Safety on the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.