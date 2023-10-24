1 dead after car hits deer in Holland, crashes into building

HOLLAND, Mich. — One person has died after a vehicle crashed into a deer in Holland over the weekend.

The crash happened on I-196 Saturday morning, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS).

We’re told the deer jumped in front of the car and flew through the windshield, hitting both the driver and passenger. The car then left the road, crashed through a fence and hit a building on 64th Street.

Both of the vehicle’s occupants were hospitalized but HDPS says the passenger, identified as Georgianne Covelli from Wyoming, has since passed away.

The driver was discharged from the hospital.

The crash is still being investigated.

