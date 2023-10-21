Watch Now
2 hurt, car careens into building after crash with deer

Holland Department of Public Safety
Posted at 12:35 PM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 12:35:54-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — A high-speed deer crash sent 2 to the hospital Saturday morning after their car collided with a building along I-196.

The pair were traveling west on the highway when the animal leaped in front of them— going through the windshield, hitting both inside.

The vehicle veered right, drove through a fence, and came to rest after hitting a building on 64th St just over a quarter-mile east of Washington Ave.

Both people in the car were taken to Holland Hospital and later transferred to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, according to Holland Department of Public Safety.

No other injuries were reported.

FOX 17 reached out to the business at the site of the crash for more information on the impact to their operations but have not heard back yet.

