1 child involved in road rage crash on US-31 released from hospital

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One young girl injured in Sunday's road rage-fueled crash on US-31 is now out of the hospital.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says one of the three children involved in the crash recovered enough to go home. Another girl was upgraded to serious condition. The third girl remains in critical condition.

The crash happened on southbound US-31 near Fillmore Street before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Deputies say they believe two southbound vehicles, a Jeep and a Cadillac, became involved in a road rage incident that led to aggressive driving, causing both drivers to lose control and leave the road.

“It occurred likely due to some aggressive driving," says Capt. Jacob Sparks. "We have multiple witnesses reporting aggressive driving between the vehicles in the area just prior to the crash.”

We’re told the Jeep rolled over multiple times while the Cadillac stopped in the center median.

The sheriff's office says two occupants inside the Cadillac received minor injuries that did not need to be treated immediately at the crash scene. The driver and passenger inside the Jeep were hospitalized for minor injuries.

Three young girls inside the Jeep were hurt. Two of them, aged 9 and 10, were thrown from the car and sustained life-threatening injuries. The 10-year-old was airlifted to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital while the other was transported via ambulance. The third, a 6-year-old, was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

Deputies are still investigating whether the girls were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The 9-year-old has since been released from the hospital, deputies say. The 6-year-old was most recently listed in "fair condition."

Captain Sparks says it's important for drivers to keep their heads behind the wheel regardless of the actions of other people on the road.

“Nothing’s worth getting someone injured or injuring a child or yourself or your passengers,” says Sparks.

Anyone who may have witnessed the events leading up to the crash is encouraged to connect with dispatchers by calling 1-800-249-0911. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

