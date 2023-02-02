One year later, Holland voters will see waterfront development on the ballot

Last month, FOX 17 reported the land swap Holland may be making with an industrial company. Now, the plan will be printed on a ballot.

The view on Lake Macatawa, now calm, might include cruise ships in the future.

Housing, shops, a new marina, hotel, waterfront access and, yes, cruise ships are all part of a plan proposed by the city of Holland, to transform an industrial site into an anchor for downtown Holland.

Leaders say the plan could generate around $20 million dollars per year for West Michigan.

Right now, the industrial site, which is lakeshore property, is owned by Verplank Docking Company.

Nathan Bocks, the mayor of Holland, has high hopes for the industrial site.

"This proposal would combine all of those industrial uses on the one site and open up property right at the end of Eighth Street on Main Street for this kind of development," he says. "So people could come from downtown, right directly to the water from the water right directly into downtown."

However, for the plan to work, the city needs to negotiate a landswap with Verplank Docking Company, selling the company the former James DeYoung power plant in return for the lakeshore property.

Voters will have final say in whether or not the plan gets approved. On Wednesday, the city council officially placed the project on the ballot.

Mayor Bocks said the project would open up more waterfront access for the public, and he hopes that it's enjoyable for both tourists and Holland residents.

Holland has a growing tourist industry, with people coming from all over the world to visit the downtown, as well as beloved events like Tulip Time. The city is hoping to keep that growth going.

But some residents have mixed feelings.

"I think we've gotten busy, the tourism was picked up so much," one Holland resident told FOX 17. "You can't really come down in the summer and take a walk downtown. It's too busy. Alright, so I just think it's gonna get worse."

The proposed development, if passed, hopefully be completed in five years.

