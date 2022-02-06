Holland staying busy as 'transformational projects' take shape

HOLLAND, Mich. — Some big announcements are coming out of Holland, including the $1.7 billion LG investment and plans for the former James De Young (JDY) property.

There’s quite a bit of excitement going on over in Holland. These projects still have a lot more work before shovels are in the ground. While those parts are moving, the city is planning ahead for growth.

“We continue to be a desirable place to locate, to live and to work,” Holland City Manager Keith Van Beek told FOX 17.

Van Beek is feeling some excitement about the latest news to come out about his city. LG Energy Solution is planning a massive addition to the existing building on 146th Avenue.

“We are very, very busy right now; we have what we've termed as a lot of transformational projects that are all happening at the same time,” he added.

The city is also working on how to move forward with the former James De Young power plant site. Geenen DeKock (GDK) Properties wants to do a land swap with Verplank Dock Company.

GDK’s proposal shows they want to develop housing, hotel, marina and restaurants where Verplank is currently.

The 17-acre JDY property would then become “a new internal truck circulation system to support traffic flow for the three waterfront industrial users.“

“In fact, right now, what's going to happen is we're going to take several months to do an evaluation, not only if the proposal meets that waterfront, Highland vision and principles but we're also going to take a look at the financing and the various negotiations that would need to be in place to execute this deal,” Van Beek said.

With these massive projects in the works, the city is planning ahead for infrastructure.

The city is looking at bond proposals for two major projects.

Holland Board of Public Works wants to construct more than 20,000 feet of water transmission lines.

Officials believe these new lines can provide security in case of failures and future growth in the city.

The city is also looking at building a new fire station at South Waverly and remodeling the Kollen Park fire station.

“The bonding to renovate one of our fire stations, and actually build a new fire station to take care of the growth that's occurring in the city, we think, is foundational. And we're excited to be able to make those investments that really support the possibility of this other private investment and growth that's also occurring at the same time,” Van Beek said.

It's a lot for the city of Holland to look forward to and pay a close eye on. Voters can also make their voices heard for the James De Young property.

Because JDY is a waterfront property, voters can decide to move forward with the project or not.

