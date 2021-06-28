Workout for cancer recovery through Muskegon YMCA sees success

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A cancer diagnosis isn't always a sentence to sitting on the couch. Muskegon YMCA's Livestrong organization is proof of that.

At Phyt Physique in Norton Shores, there's a workout class with loud music, equipment, and cancer survivors.

“I would never have done this on my own,” breast cancer survivor Geri Denslow said.

But it doesn't look like a class full of cancer survivors for a reason. It's the whole point, according to instructor Don Martines.

“So they can get back to their life again,” Martines said.

Geri thought she'd be walking into a much easier workout. But this one, she says, is worth it. It's helped her regain strength after radiation, and made everyday things like getting in and out of the car easier.

“This has just been so worthwhile,” Geri said.

The program is entirely free. The Muskegon YMCA hosts classes throughout the county, to better reach their widespread population. Phyt Physique let them use their building for the first run of this type of class, but they're expanding programs for seniors in Whitehall and Montague as well.

For information on classes, visit the Muskegon YMCA's website.