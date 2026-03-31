Woman who escaped out of patrol car window in Muskegon Heights has been caught

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The woman who slipped out of a partially opened window on a police SUV this weekend is back in custody.

Officers arrested the woman Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. at an abandoned house on Rotterdam Avenue near Jefferson Street in Muskegon Heights.

The suspect was first taken into custody on Saturday, March 28, when an officer investigated why a vehicle was parked outside an abandoned business. At the time, the woman was a passenger in the vehicle and refused to give her name. A scan of her fingerprint not only provided her identity, but informed officers she had an warrant for parole violation.

WXMI An animated map showing where a woman was arrested and escaped policy custody, plus where she was tracked down days later.

Officers from the Muskegon Heights Police Department put her in the back seat of one of their cruisers, then began searching the vehicle. However, the woman was able to squeeze herself out through a partially opened window. Her escape was captured on video that has been shared across social media.

Less than a hour after that escape, police believe the woman was involved in a break-in at a home just two blocks north.

Officers tracked down the suspect thanks to a tip called in by a neighbor.

The woman, now held at the Muskegon County Jail, is expected to face charges connected to the escape, the break-in, and for parole violations, said police. Her identity were released as part of Tuesday's announcment.

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