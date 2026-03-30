Muskegon Heights Police searching for woman who escaped custody

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police in Muskegon Heights are searching for a woman who they say escaped from police custody Saturday afternoon and is believed to be responsible for a break-in shortly afterward.

According to Chief Maurice Sain, the incident began around 3:30 p.m. on March 28, when an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle parked at an abandoned business near Norton Avenue and Peck Street. The officer approached the vehicle and spoke with its occupants.

Police say one individual briefly stepped out of the vehicle but quickly got back in upon seeing the officer. The driver was identified, but the female passenger had no ID and could not initially be identified. An assisting officer responded with a fingerprint scanner, which confirmed her identity and revealed she had an outstanding parole violation warrant.

The woman was taken into custody, handcuffed, and placed in the rear seat of a patrol car. While officers were searching the suspect vehicle, police say the woman managed to squeeze through a partially open rear window, exiting the patrol car and fleeing on foot. Officers immediately attempted to locate her in the area, but she was not found.

About an hour later, at approximately 4:20 p.m., a resident in the 3300 block of Peck Street reported a breaking and entering incident. Investigators believe the suspect in that crime is the same woman who escaped custody earlier in the day.

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to that report. The woman is now wanted not only for the original parole violation, but also for escape from custody, breaking and entering, and larceny.

The woman remains at large. Police are working to obtain additional arrest warrants and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Muskegon Heights Police at 231-733-8900 or call Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

No further details about the suspect's identity or description have been released at this time.

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